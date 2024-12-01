New Hi-Fi Annex Will Welcome Thousands More to Fountain Square

Hi-Fi Indy is looking to expand after hosting a reported 500,000 guests for concerts over the last ten years.

Josh Baker with HI-FI and MOKB Presents says the current venue is so popular and in demand that the company is looking to expand into a new indoor space that will host 1,200 concertgoers.

The location of the new Hi-Fi Annex will be the site of the former Granada Theatre in Fountain Square. Baker describes the path to this point as “a long rocky road,” saying the new venue is long overdue as concert demand grows in Indianapolis.

Baker says he and the MOKB Presents group have worked hard over the last decade to attract big-name music acts to Central Indiana. The company has come a long way since first hosting events inside a small venue that could only accommodate 100 people.

Seeking to grow with musical acts that grow their audience over the years, Baker says the new venue will be able to make life easier for musicians and road crews. He says moving the venue from its currently temporary outdoor space to a permanent indoor facility will better serve the Fountain Square neighborhood. Baker says it’s part of being a good steward of the community that has supported Hi-Fi for the last ten years.

Baker estimates that upwards of 35% of concert goers at the Hi-Fi come from out of town. He says that translates into hotel rooms, meals at restaurants, and more. He says the resulting economic impact of a new indoor venue will continue to grow.