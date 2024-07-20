Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
New Mixed-Use Development in Plainfield Promising 1,000 Jobs  

by: Chris Wakefield
A new development that features retail, apartments and senior housing is coming to Plainfield.  

Isaac Bamgbose, the founder of New City Development Partners, says his firm wanted to bring the new Hobbs Station development to Plainfield to drive more economic growth in the area. The 125-acre space will open in phases, with the first expected soon.    

Bamgbose says city development has become too one-dimensional since the 1960s, and his firm is on a mission to bring more mixed-use attractions to the suburbs. He wants commerce and activity to happen where people live. He says mixed-use developments increase the standard of living and help cut back on car usage.

When planning Hobbs Station, Bamgbose says his firm worked closely with the community and the city of Plainfield. In recent years, the city has seen an increase in residents, and with that comes a need for more jobs and housing.    

Hobbs Station, named after a large nursery that used to occupy the site, is expected to have 200 single-family homes, a public park, trails, and more. Bamgbose says the development should bring more than 1,000 construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent jobs once construction is complete. 

