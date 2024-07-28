New Report Highlights Growth of Venture Capital Investments in Indiana

TechPoint has released its latest report showing the growth of venture capital investments in Indiana tech companies.

Roger Shuman, TechPoint’s Director of Venture Engagement, says the report shows Indiana is outpacing the rest of the nation in venture capital investments.

Shurman says one of the most important parts of the study is examining where investments are going in the Indiana technology community. With 53% of investments going to early-stage organizations, the report shows Indiana is very heavy on pre-seed organizations.

Shurman says TechPoint started its Venture Support program two years ago to enhance this enthusiasm around new startups. The program allows TechPoint staff to contact tech entrepreneurs early in launching their businesses. The conversation gives TechPoint a chance to learn more about the business and how they can help it grow.

Shurman also says Indiana is working to find more underrepresented companies in Indiana that need more opportunities to scale and grow.

The report also shows Indiana outpacing the rest of the nation in overall investments in tech companies, with a 360% increase in venture capital investments. “It’s significant growth, but we have a long way to go,” Shurman says.

With attention moving away from B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups, Shurman says many investments are being made in education, marketing, and healthcare technology.

In addition, the report shows significant growth in the amount of money and investors coming from outside Indiana.