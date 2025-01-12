North Mass Boulder is Proud to be More Than a Climbing Gym

With a climbing gym, free weights, cafe, conference rooms, and more, North Mass Boulder is one of the largest privately owned bouldering gyms in Indiana.

Elliott Steward, the co-owner and CEO of North Mass Boulder, says the 55,000-square-foot facility is a community space where everyone can meet, catch up, and move their bodies.

The climbing gym industry is growing at a rapid rate and is set to eclipse more than $6 billion by 2030. But Stewart says, “We’re so much more than that.”

Steward says of North Mass Boulder, “Really, it’s a community space.” He wants the gym to be inclusive and safe for all community members. He says his facility is more accessible since you don’t need an array of expensive climbing equipment to use it and workout. The climbing “problems” are set up to suit various skill levels, from first-time climbers to experts.