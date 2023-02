BEO Show

Numbers Count LLC: a family business helping to fill a community’s need

Numbers Count LLC is a company with a mission to provide clients with the technical expertise and financial support to succeed in an ever-changing business landscape.

Co-founders India Maples Richardson and Latesha Maples Johnson discussed how they launched the business four years ago. They shared how the business fills a need in the community by making financial education and information feel accessible and affordable.

View more financial resources from Numbers Count here.