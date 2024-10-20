October Indiana Economic Update

Eli Lilly shares continue to soar thanks to its new weight loss drugs.

With sales of Mounjaro and ZepBound continuing to break records, Eli Lilly has seen a banner year for profits and its stock. NASDAQ Analyst Jane King says shares of Lilly stock have risen more than 590% since 2020. Experts expect that number to go even higher in the coming years.

Starting next year, social security benefits recipients will see a 2.5% increase. King says that equates to an extra $50/month for more recipients.

Jobs related to wind energy are some of the fastest growing in the country and Indiana. The state is expected to hire many more wind turbine technicians in the near future, and the industry could see a 60% growth in jobs nationwide between now and 2033.

Agrotourism is one of the fastest-growing fields in Indiana. Nationwide, the industry saw sales of more than $34 billion this year and is expected to reach $111 billion by 2032. Agrotourism includes farm activities such as apple picking, hay rides, and pumpkin patches.