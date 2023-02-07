BEO Show

OnyxFest provides funding, show development opportunities for Black playwrights

OnyxFest is the first and only theatre festival in Indiana dedicated to the stories of Black playwrights. The Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI sponsors the event, providing opportunities for young artists to have their work fully funded.

Vernon A. Williams is the Executive Director of OnyxFest and Community Engagement Strategist at IUPUI, told us how the festival helps playwrights see their work go from the page to the stage. In 2022, the festival received 41 scripts and selected five productions to move forward. The OnyxFest is open to all Black playwrights, and Williams said the organization wants to encourage young people to submit their ideas.

OnyxFest 2023 is now accepting one-act play submissions. Learn more and submit a script here.