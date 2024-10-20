Owner of Art Collective is Creating Space for Local Artists

A new art collective focuses on giving local artists a creative space to express themselves.

Anita Cobb, the owner of the One Drop World art collective says her organization helps create art exhibitions, and also designs spaces for artists and corporate buildings while leading the creative direction for venues and events around the city. Recently, Cobb worked with GANGGANG during their BUTTER Fine Arts Fair, and she’s also worked with the 10 East Arts corridor.

While working on expanding her creative direction, Cobb, who moved to Indianapolis from Washington, DC, participated in the IBE Business Training Initiative. She says the program has helped her connect with other small business owners. “Being able to be around Black businesses really helps me feel connected to my community.”

Cobb says she’s excited to continue working with the IBE Business Training Initiative to expand her skill set and learn more about networking and business finances. She is “very fortunate and very appreciative” of the opportunity.