Popular PRI Show Returns to Indianapolis

The annual Performance Racing Industry show is returning, and it has a significant economic impact on the Indianapolis economy.

Bursting with vendors, manufacturers, race track owners, and more, Michael Good says the annual Performance Racing Industry show has an over $70 million impact on the Central Indiana economy. Good, the President of Performance Racing Industry, says the annual convention will see 67,000 attendees return to Indy this year.

Good says the show is designed to connect, protect, and advocate for the competitive motor racing industry. The convention touts educational classes, a chance for manufacturers to meet with buyers, and allows racing leagues to connect. Good says conversations will be had about how to promote racing and secure the industry for the future. “There’s a lot to it.”

In addition, Good says the latest industry trends are discussed and uncovered during the convention, and some of those trends even make their way into the cars consumers drive every day.

With 24,000 hotel room nights booked for the convention, Good says the event is proud to make its home here in Indy. “Indianapolis embraces it. It’s just a wonderful city for this.” He says attendees from around the world are coming to the area for this year’s convention.

The Performance Racing Industry show will be held at the Indiana Convention Center December 12-14. To learn more, visit https://www.performanceracing.com.