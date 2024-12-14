PRI Wants to Grow the Motorsports Workforce in Indiana

PRI is working to ensure the racing industry continues to grow in Indiana.

Michael Good, the President of Performance Racing Industry, says as the industry grows, there are plenty of job opportunities across many disciplines for race enthusiasts, even if you don’t know how to drive or repair a race car.

As PRI wraps up its trade show this weekend in downtown Indianapolis, which featured more than 1.2 million square feet of exhibitor space, Good says PRi is continuing its mission of protecting, connecting, and advocating for sports across the country.

Good says the racing industry is “glued together by passion,” and PRI is working to protect that passion. Part of that work includes expanding the racing industry’s workforce. Good says there are lots of employment opportunities outside of working on cars.

Teams need accountants, marketing professionals, advertising salespeople, and more. Good says you shouldn’t let a lack of mechanical knowledge keep you from working in the industry you love. He says there are opportunities across multiple brands, including Formula 1, NASCAR, Indy Car, NHRA, and more.