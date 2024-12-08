Professional Management Enterprises Named Vendor of the Month

Professional Management Enterprises, Inc. has been named the Vendor of the Month by the City of Indianapolis.

David Fredrick, Director of the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development (OMWBD), says Professional Management Enterprises won the award for their excellent service to those in need. “They do so much in the community.”

Danny Portee, the President and CEO of Professional Management Enterprises, Inc., says his company has a vision of transforming the scope of professional services in Central Indiana. “We want to become better at giving.”

Portee, who founded the company 19 years ago, says his business thrives on diversity and inclusion. The business specializes in staff augmentation support services in industries such as healthcare, call centers, human resources, and more.

Portee says one of the biggest benefits of his job is watching people grow within the company and gain meaningful employment. He says the award from the city of Indianapolis is “very humbling.” He says his company will continue to service the public because “everyone wins” when it comes to community engagement.