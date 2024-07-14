Purdue University Indianapolis Celebrates Official Move into Indy

Mung Chiang, the president of Purdue University, says the campus of Purdue University-Indianapolis (formerly IUPUI) is being treated as an extension of the West Lafayette campus.

Noting that the campus is not simply a regional campus, Chiang says Purdue was convinced to make the move by Indianapolis civic and business leaders who wanted to see a stronger workforce. Chiang says that success will be measured by economic growth. “We want to serve the business community.”

Chiang says Purdue wants to work with Indianapolis-area employers and take “giant leaps together.” He says a strong workforce sustains job creation and innovation, a core focus at Purdue University, is the foundation for both.

Along with expanding internship programs and online learning, Chiang says the school is focused on increasing its AI and health-tech sectors in Indianapolis.

Chiang says he wants Indianapolis-area businesses, including small businesses, to benefit from the new campus