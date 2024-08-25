Rally Innovation Conference Brings Historic Partnership

The upcoming Rally Innovation Conference will bring some of the brightest minds in tech, AI, and investing to Indianapolis.

Billed as the largest global cross-sector innovation conference, Elevate Ventures, the organizer of Rally, is entering a historic partnership with InnoPower. Emil Ekiyor, InnoPower’s founder, says Elevate Venture founder Christopher Day has a “great vision” for the future of the innovation economy in Indiana.

Christopher Day, the CEO of Elevate Ventures and the founder of Rally, says the unique conference is a wealth of opportunities for entrepreneurs in Central Indiana. He says the conference is for innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, education leaders, people in philanthropy, and more. “The magic is all of those people coming together.”

Day touts the success of four winners from a pitch competition at last year’s conference, who are already setting up operations in Indiana. Another success from last year includes a company that found a $1.5 million investor at the conference. Even though the two were located five miles apart, Day says it’s likely they would have never found each other without their connection at the Rally Innovation Conference.

In addition to sessions to empower entrepreneurs, discussions on how tech and AI can disrupt the education field and other sectors will be included in the lineup this year.

Day says many companies who attended the conference last year have expressed interest in moving their operation to Indiana. “You never know what’s going to happen at a conference like this,” he says.

InnoPower is offering a discounted rate to Indiana Minority-Owned Businesses and college students.

Business owners – get an 80% discount

College Students – 95% discount

Minority Professionals and Non-Indiana Minority Business owners – 60%

To claim your discount code, visit www.innopower.formstack.com/forms/imbwdiscount