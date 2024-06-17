Real Estate Duo Host Workshops to Help Build Generational Wealth

A team of Central Indiana real estate brokers hosted a conference designed to help homebuyers increase their income and learn about generational wealth.

Tiffany Dearman, the owner of Real Results Real Estate, says the idea for the conference started when her daughter, also a real estate professional, noticed an increasing gap between homebuyer salaries and the price of homes.

After hosting the inaugural Elevate conference last year in Brownsburg, Dearman wanted to increase the size and scope of the event this year. The location was moved to the Founders Lodge at Camp Dellwood, and Dearman says, “We took it up a notch this year.”

Focused on elevating income, accessing capital, and improving the overall quality of life, Elevate 2024 featured courses from business leaders in seven different industries, including cybersecurity, logistics, and real estate. Dearman says the event was designed to “Bring practical solutions to people.”

Karr Hill, a broker with Real Results Real Estate, says “Our workshop leaders are phenomenal.” Hill says she has a passion for helping people build generational wealth, and upon seeing her clients realize that dream, she says, “That brings me so much joy!”