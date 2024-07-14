Real Estate Team Works to Educate Homebuyers

A mother-daughter team of real estate agents is making it their mission to educate Central Indiana homebuyers.

Tiffany Dearman started Real Results Real Estate after the 2008 housing market crash. She says she learned a lot about perseverance and problem solving from that crisis and it helped her become an entrepreneur.

Tiffany’s daughter is Karr Hill. Karr initially worked in event management, but during the COVID pandemic, she was urged to move into real estate. “I’m an entrepreneur at heart.” She says many of her clientele are immigrants moving to Indiana from Asia and Africa, attracted by a low cost of living and a strong job market.

Dearman says that even though interest rates on home loans are up, the overall supply of housing still seems to be limited, which is keeping housing prices elevated. “Until we have more supply, we’re going to continue to have a market that’s going to lean more towards property values increasing.”

When asked if this is a good time to purchase a home, Dearman says it’s more of a personal decision that can’t always be decided by dollars and cents alone. “It depends on where you are in life,” she says.

Along with helping their clients understand the economics and finances of homeownership, the team hosts an annual workshop that teaches others how to build generational wealth.