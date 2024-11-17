Ref Reps is Training the Next Generation of Sports Officials

For the last two years, Ref Reps has helped over 30,000 people across 43 states gain certification as licensed sports officials.

Based out of Indianapolis, Ref Reps is working to address the shortage of sports officials in high school, travel, and college-level athletics. Founder and CEO Kyle Armstrong says part of the shortage is due to the rapid growth of sports across America. “The need is so tremendous.”

Armstrong touts his business as an “education-technology” company that provides training and skills and works with 1,000 high schools and colleges across the country. He says the need is greater than just basketball and football. Sports like field hockey, soccer, and lacrosse also show shortages of qualified officials.

As the average age for a high school sports official continues to rise, Armstrong is focused on attracting younger talent to the industry. He says sports are part of the foundation of American culture, and without officials, the future of sports is at risk.

In addition to learning the ins and outs of officiating a sport, Armstrong says students at Ref Reps also learn life skills, time management, conflict resolution, and employment skills.

Armstrong says Indianapolis is becoming a hot spot in the industry as other companies across Central Indiana focus on sports technology and innovation. “What’s happening here is off the charts.”