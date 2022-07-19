BEO Show

Renowned pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit talks music industry, founding a musical business

Pavel Polanco-Safadit is an international Jazz and Latin musician who grew up in the Dominican Republic. He now calls Indiana home, and he said music is his life. He is the founder of the music group Pavel & Direct Connect, which he also calls an enjoyable business.

Some of the things Pavel said he needs to think about when running a business in the music industry include marketing, social media, recording, labels, equipment, instruments, and venues just to name a few.

He also touched on how advertising plays a role in his performances with venues and accommodations.

This information is presented by Pavel Polanco-Safadit.