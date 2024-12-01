Retired Vet is a Guardian Angel for Indianapolis

A local military veteran turned business owner is on a mission to become a guardian angel for those in need.

Mike Talbot, the President of Guardian Angel Restoration, says that when he returned to civilian life after a medical retirement from the military, he found himself at a crossroads. He was a single dad, and his house was flooded. It took a visit from a local restoration and repair company to get Talbot on the right track.

After working with the company, Talbot decided to start his own company with the mission of becoming a guardian angel for Indianapolis. Today, Guardian Angel Restoration specializes in repairing damage caused by water, fire, and mold.

Talbot credits his military training: “It made me push on.” He now dreams of having a positive impact on his community. His current Crossroads program sees 10% of profits from projects go to local nonprofits in need.

Talbot says one key to good business is building relationships with customers. He says people are “tired of transactions” and prefer long-term, ongoing relationships. He says aligning your values with others is important, and success will follow.