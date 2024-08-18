Reverse Trade Show for Entrepreneurs Coming to Indy

The Office of Minority and Women Business Development is teaming with the Indianapolis Airport to host a reverse trade show.

David Fredricks, the Director of the OMWBD, says the goal of the event is to give certified minority-owned businesses the chance to meet with city agencies to build relationships and learn about upcoming projects that will be up for bid soon.

Chelci Hunter, the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s Business Equity & Opportunity Program Manager, is encouraging business owners to attend the event and learn more about upcoming opportunities. “Partnering with the city is a great option right now.”

Hunter says many projects are open for bids, and attending the reverse trade fair is a great way to learn more.

The event will also serve as a diversity outreach opportunity, allowing minority-owned businesses to learn more about becoming certified with the city and state. Fredricks says business owners can attend a workshop to learn more.

Fredricks says there will also be team members on hand to help small business owners learn about financial resources to grow their companies. “You can’t learn about it if you’re not there.”

Hill says the event adds public value. “It’s really about creating access and meaningful opportunities for everybody to get involved.”

The event is open to the public and is free to attend. To register for the reverse trade show, visit https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=jlBowETTe0mnGssbF9Fr6ERzlNQAHgNIke2R4cA6OrxUNDVWTFRIUjg5Ulo4OTgwMURYSUJNU1RXUC4u.