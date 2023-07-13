Corteva Agriscience focuses on sustainability and food inequities through community garden initiative

We had the privilege of interviewing Aly Wells, the Biodiversity Program Lead at Corteva Agriscience, to discuss their commitment to supporting sustainability and addressing food inequities. She shared insights into their community garden initiative, which not only benefits the company’s staff but also extends its positive impact to the wider community. By visiting their website at https://www.corteva.com/, individuals can learn more about Corteva Agriscience’s efforts in promoting sustainability and addressing food inequities.

Aly Wells emphasized that Corteva Agriscience recognizes the urgent need to adopt sustainable practices in agriculture to protect the environment and ensure the availability of resources for future generations. The company is actively engaged in research and development to promote sustainable farming practices, reduce the environmental impact of agriculture, and enhance biodiversity. Furthermore, Corteva Agriscience acknowledges the importance of addressing food inequities and improving access to fresh, nutritious food for all communities.

Wells shared valuable insights into the company’s commitment to sustainability and addressing food inequities. By promoting sustainable agricultural practices and fostering community engagement through initiatives like the Community Garden, Corteva Agriscience is working towards a more sustainable and equitable future. To learn more about Corteva Agriscience’s efforts and initiatives, individuals can visit their website at https://www.corteva.com/ and explore the various ways in which the company is making a positive impact.