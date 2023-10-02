Embracing inclusivity: Business, Equity, and Opportunities spotlight on ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’

October marks the annual observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the vital contributions of workers with disabilities and promoting the significance of creating inclusive workplaces.

In our recent discussion, our “Business, Equity, and Opportunities” team had the privilege of speaking with Brian Norton, the Director of Assistive Technology at the INDATA Project for Easterseals Crossroads.

Together, we explored the profound impact that individuals with disabilities can make in the workforce and the importance of fostering a work environment that welcomes diversity and inclusion.

Join us to discover the boundless possibilities that arise when businesses embrace the talents and perspectives of all individuals.