Running Your Business Day to Day

Eskenazi Health partners with Historically Black Colleges and Universities for summer internship program

Employers oftentimes want a workforce that reflects the communities they serve, and in the world of human resources that can mean forming partnerships with like-minded organizations. In this week’s “Running your business day to day” segment, Eskenazi Health representatives share more about their summer internship partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Christina Hicks, Chief Human Resources Officer at Eskenazi Health, said the health network launched an internship program for students from HBCU’s three years ago. There are many opportunities at Eskenazi such as the traditional clinical roles like doctors or nurses, and the non-clinical roles like members of the IT or finance teams.

Eskenazi Physical Therapy technician Ryan Williams spoke about the program and how mentorship at Eskenazi has shaped his experience.

For more information about the HBCU internship program click here.