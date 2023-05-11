Finding fresh faces to run a business

In this segment of Business Equity and Opportunities, Scott Uecker, the general manager of WICR-FM, talks about the value of career fairs for small businesses.

These fairs are an opportunity to connect with young professionals who are just starting out and looking for job openings or internships.

For businesses, it’s a chance to have quick interviews with multiple candidates and decide which conversations to carry forward.

For educators, career fairs are valuable because they allow students to see what career paths are available to them and prepare them for their future careers.

It’s also an opportunity for networking and for businesses to collaborate on future projects.

Internships are a great way to find and train employees and to give them a trial period before hiring them. Uecker also finds it fulfilling to share his knowledge and experience with the next generation and see them find their own career paths.