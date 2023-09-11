How the integration of AI and ATS tools in the interview process is shaping the future of recruitment

The integration of AI and ATS (Applicant Tracking System) into the hiring process has the potential to revolutionize traditional recruitment practices.

In an insightful interview, Scott Sander engaged with Jason Walker, co-founder of Thrive HR Consulting, to delve into the myriad benefits and challenges that Artificial Intelligence in recruitment brings to the table.

Business owners and HR professionals will gain valuable insights from this conversation, which promises to shed light on the evolving landscape of talent acquisition.

As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of talent acquisition, embracing AI and ATS systems in recruitment can open up new horizons for businesses and HR professionals alike.