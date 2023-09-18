INDOT ‘BY Roads’ training program

In this week’s episode of “Business Equity & Opportunities,” we delve into the Indiana Department of Transportation’s innovative “BY Roads” program, which has gained national recognition for its transformative impact.

The program creates pathways for students to receive construction training and certification, ultimately leading to well-paying job opportunities.

Katie Daniels, INDOT Program Manager of BY Roads, joins us to provide in-depth insights into the program’s workings and goals.

We also have the privilege of meeting Billy Quinn, a BY Roads graduate, who shares his firsthand experience with the program’s life-changing potential.

Tune in to discover how “BY Roads” is paving the way for educational and career opportunities, connecting students with high-demand, rewarding jobs in the construction industry.