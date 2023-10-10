Search
Kristi Burkhart of CASY sheds light on childcare challenges for working families and support resources

by: Divine Triplett
In this week’s episode of “Business, Equity & Opportunities,” Kristi Burkhart, Director of the CCR&R Program at CASY (Chances and Services for Youth) in Terre Haute, Indiana, addresses the pressing childcare challenges faced by working families and offers valuable tips on where families can access much-needed assistance.

Business owners and entrepreneurs, join us for this insightful discussion.

Stay informed about childcare issues impacting your workforce and discover resources to support your employees and community.

