Running Your Business Day to Day: Events as Sales Opportunities

Today we give you some tips on how to turn big events into big opportunities by showing you how our team handles the opportunity offered by motor racing’s biggest month of the year.

WISH-TV has a long history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Last week, friends and clients were invited for a behind-the-scenes look at the track. This opportunity allowed people to talk and get to know one another better.

Director of Sales at Circle City Broadcasting, Jason Hunter, says that people do business with people they like and respect.

Opportunities like this one also allow you to thank your clients for doing business with you and allow them to talk about doing business with each other.

Networking is an important part of a business. Big events like this one give big opportunities to build new connections and strengthen old relationships.

It is also important to follow up with the connections you make at these events and to do it in a timely manner. If not they may move on to the next.

Take advantage of opportunities to get to know people. When you get to know someone, you get to know more about how they like to do business.