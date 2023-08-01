Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist offers an introduction to SBA certification

In an enlightening episode, we are delighted to welcome Sharon Harvey, the SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist, as our esteemed guest. Sharon will be providing a comprehensive introduction to SBA Certification, shedding light on the significant benefits it offers to small businesses. This discussion, scheduled for recording on July 20th, is a must-listen for entrepreneurs seeking growth opportunities and government contracts. Sharon’s expertise will guide listeners through the intricacies of SBA Certification, helping them understand the various certification programs available and how they can leverage them to access capital, resources, and exclusive contracting opportunities.

For those eager to delve deeper into SBA Certification and explore the resources offered by the Small Business Administration, visit their official website at sba.gov. Don’t miss this chance to gain insights from a leading specialist and discover how SBA Certification can propel your business toward new horizons of success and competitiveness. Tune in for this enlightening episode to equip yourself with the knowledge needed to take your small business to the next level.