September Indiana Economic Update

With school back in session, Purdue University saw a record number of applicants.

Wall Street analyst Jane King says Purdue University reported a record high number of applicants sought enrollment this year. Of the 78,526 applicants, Purdue reports just under 50% made it through ti admissions. That percentage is a record low for the West Lafayette-based college. Purdue also reported their enrollment rate was higher for in-state applicants.

New research from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education shows Indiana high school students are skipping college because of concerns about costs and uncertainty about a future career path. The information is based on a survey, funded by a $1 million grant from the Lilly Foundation, of about 2,700 students, parents, and adult learners in Indiana.

Drug maker Eli Lilly recently saw its eczema treatment approved by the FDA. The injectable drug names Ebglyss, should be ready for market soon.

Tech company C3.ai is suing Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins for misappropriations of trade secrets and breach of contract. C3.ai develops artificial-intelligence-powered applications. They are seeking reported damages between $500 million and $ billion.