Small Business Growth in Indiana Hitting New Records

The Small Business Administration says over 300,000 new business applications have been filed in Indiana over the last four years.

Isabel Guzman, the Administrator of the Small Business Administration, says the SBA is focused on advocating for the millions of small businesses and entrepreneurs in America.

When speaking of the growth of small businesses locally, Guzman says, “It’s so exciting what’s happening in Indiana.” Guzman says the SBA is looking towards Indiana to continue building a strong ecosystem for the future of life sciences, artificial intelligence, and logistics.

Guzman says the recent boom in small business includes the over 18.5 million new small business applications filed nationwide in the last four years. She calls it “an incredible rate of growth for entrepreneurship.”

In addition to being good for competition and local communities, Guzman says the growth in small businesses creates new jobs and helps entrepreneurs give back to their communities. “Great ideas are everywhere.”

Guzman says women and people of color are starting new businesses at historic rates, and the SBA is working to help new entrepreneurs with resources, mentoring, loans, and grants. She says 19 small business development centers in Indiana give small business owners free advice, help with marketing plans, and more.