Snow showers return Monday night, rainy and windy Tuesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very active pattern starts up this week, with two big storm systems taking aim on the state over the next 6 days.

Monday:

Much of the day should be pretty quiet, with increasing clouds and slightly above temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Monday Night:

Large system moving in from the Plains arrives by this evening. We’ll likely start things off as rain for much of the state for the mid to late evening. As we turn colder overnight, we face the potential for a rapid burst of accumulating snow, particularly over the northern half of central Indiana. A winter weather advisory is in place for the northern 1/3 of the state until Tuesday morning. Some of these areas could pick up between 1-3″ of snow before daybreak, Tuesday.

Tuesday:

Any snow accumulation should quickly melt as we move through our Tuesday as this dynamic system continues to push through the state. Mostly rain will persist throughout Tuesday, with a dry slot possibly bringing a brief break in the afternoon. Total liquid precipitation amounts are expected to exceed an inch. Expect winds to pick up, gusting at 25-35 mph, possibly reaching advisory criteria.

As Tuesday night approaches, brace for a swift transition back to snow as the system departs, leaving behind minor accumulations. Windy conditions will continue.

Wednesday

A quick-moving upper-wave might bring light snow and/or rain showers, but don’t expect significant impacts. Much colder temperatures, with highs in the lower/middle 30s.

Another late week system:

As we approach the weekend, another low-pressure system moves in. While models show some uncertainty in precipitation types, it is quite clear that another round of robust moisture will invade this state. This system has the potential to bring snowfall, but keep in mind that small changes can have dramatic impacts. Stay tuned for updates as we monitor the evolving situation.



We do feel confident that our biggest blast of arctic air slides in behind this system, with highs struggling to get out of the teens for MLK Jr. Day and beyond next week.

