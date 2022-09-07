BEO Show

Social media influencers can have a huge impact on small businesses

Jeremy Stephens is the owner of DYC Fitness and a social media influencer. Influencers and content creators have grown immensely in popularity, and they can have a huge impact on a small business.

Stephens said that starting in social media is much like starting in the gym, that just getting started and being consistent are two tips for growth. He also recommends interacting with followers and finding a niche to give value to followers.

Brands are looking for people who are relatable and marketable. Having an engaged follower base is huge in the influencer market as well.

To learn more about social media or DYC Fitness, watch the video above or click here.

This information is presented by Jeremy Stephens. You can follow him here.