Spotlight on the women’s healthcare field at Eskenazi Health

Dr. Elizabeth Ferries-Rowe is the Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecological services at Eskenazi Health, and she discussed the women’s healthcare industry in this week’s “Industry Focus.”

She has led efforts to ensure that the care of women is an integral part of all medical care.

For more information on women’s health at Eskenazi, visit their website.