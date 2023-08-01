Indiana Chamber DEI Champion Award Nominations are now open

We are honored to have Kevin Brinegar, the President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber, join us as our guest. Kevin will be discussing the Indiana Chamber’s initiative to recognize and celebrate organizations making significant strides in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within their workplaces. He shed light on the “DEI Champion Award” nominations, an opportunity to acknowledge businesses that are championing DEI initiatives and fostering an inclusive environment. By highlighting these exemplary organizations, the Indiana Chamber aims to inspire others and create a positive impact on the business community, ultimately fostering a more diverse and equitable workforce throughout the state.

For those eager to participate and nominate deserving organizations for the DEI Champion Award, visit the Indiana Chamber’s website at www.indianachamber.com/DEIaward. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of this significant movement and contribute to the recognition of trailblazing organizations that are leading the charge toward a more inclusive and diverse Indiana. Tune in to our conversation with Kevin Brinegar for more insights on the award and how you can play a role in shaping a more inclusive future for businesses in the state.