Laquisha “Que” Wimberly shares her journey as an entrepreneur, pizzeria, and her next chapter

Laquisha “Que” Wimberly started an entrepreneurial journey when she founded The Missing Brick pizzeria in 2019, breaking barriers as a minority-woman owner alongside her two sons.

The pizzeria quickly gained recognition for its unique urban-style pizza.

Now, Que is entering an exciting new chapter in her life, transitioning into a role as a consultant for aspiring pizza business owners.

Her journey reflects not only her passion for pizza but also her dedication to empowering others to follow their entrepreneurial dreams in the food industry.

Que’s experience and expertise are set to inspire and guide future pizza entrepreneurs, offering valuable insights and lessons from her own successful journey.