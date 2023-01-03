BEO Show

Tech Point launches Indiana Venture Support to offer team’s expertise to tech founders

Tech Point has announced a collaboration with some of its Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) initativea to connect Hoosier entrepreneurs with a team of experts who can help them activate their new startups. Ting Gootee, President and CEO of Tech Point, explains the partnership in today’s “This Week in Business” segment.

Tech Point is dedicated to accelerating the growth of our digital innovation economy across various sectors. As part of their digital innovation strategy, Tech Point has assembled a team of professionals they call The Dream Team. This program is called Indiana Venture Support, and it aims to provide more access and industry expertise for founders and operators.

For more information about the program click here.