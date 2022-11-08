BEO Show

TechPoint and InnoPower Indy are partnering to inclusively grow Indiana’s tech force

Technology in Indiana is growing, and opportunities are growing. InnoPower and TechPoint have collaborated to inclusively grow Indiana’s tech force. The goal is 41,000 new tech jobs by 2030 and increasing opportunities for Black tech talent in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Gary.

We spoke with Dennis Trinkle, Executive Vice President for TechPoint, and Emil Ekiyor, Founder and CEO of InnoPower Indy, today about the partnership.

The three-phased Design Thinking sessions are designed to learn first from the target audience what obstacles exist keeping them from tech careers, develop ideas for how the obstacles can be overcome and then implement the ideas. The sessions are open to the public and will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. local time:

December 6 in Indianapolis at the P30 Coworking space at 3039 N. Post Rd.

December 7 in Gary at the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the John Will Anderson Gary Boys & Girls Club in partnership with the Center of Workforce Innovations.

December 15 in Fort Wayne at Job Works at 7230 Engle Rd., Ste 213

For more information on the collaboration click here.