BEO Show

The 5 C’s of lending: what to know before asking for capital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Before taking the steps to secure funding on a new business, there are a few important things to consider. Matthew Murphy III, Founder of Emboss Partners, talks about what entrepreneurs should do before asking for capital.

Murphy recommends networking and familiarizing yourself with a banker before you ask for their services. Business owners are really selling themselves and their ability to drive results, so getting to know other businesspeople is a good precedent for the lending process.

There are 5 C’s of lending that bankers consider when you present them with your business.