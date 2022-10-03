BEO Show

The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis promotes philanthropy within the community

Small business owners have allies in the nonprofit sector to address things like financial literacy and wealth building. The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis recently announced a $100,000 grant to address wealth building activities in the local Black community.

Kiahna Davis, President of the African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis, and Marshawn Wolley, President and CEO of Black Onyx Management and Project Manager for the initiative, told us more information. The AALFI was launched in 2020 to bring community-minded people together and try to solve pressing issues in the Black community.

The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis is a collective philanthropic initiative working to improve life-affirming outcomes for African Americans in our community. They will do this by raising awareness and advocating on issues affecting the African-American community, developing civic leaders, cultivating donors, making charitable investments in our community and building philanthropic assets.

