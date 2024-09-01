The Future of Smart Seating

A new technology company is making it more comfortable to sit.

Tim Baltz, the owner of Kalogon, says his company has created a unique cushion that detects body movement when sitting. The cushion can make subtle shifts depending on how the user chooses to sit.

Baltz says 50% of wheelchair users end up with a pressure injury from sitting too long, and upwards of 60,000 Americans die from pressure-related injuries. According to the Kalogon website, their cushion relieves pain, improves posture, and increases blood flow.

Blatz says the smart cushion can be used by pilots in commercial and military aircraft in addition to wheelchair users.

In what was billed as one of the world’s largest pitch competitions, entrepreneurs met last week at the RALLY Innovation Conference for a chance to win up to $5 million.

The winners are: