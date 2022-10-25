BEO Show

The Indiana Small Business Development Center offers no-cost business advising and training

David Watkins is the State Director of the Indiana Small Business Development Center, and he is invested in creating an environment for small business success.

There are ten Small Business Development Center offices across the state of Indiana, so every county is covered by a nearby center. These centers also help business centers get connected to the ecosystem.

When entrepreneurs get in contact with a Small Business Development Center, they will be paired with a Business Advisor who can help answer questions and provide guidance.

The Indiana SBDC offers no-cost business advising, training, referrals, and a library of cultivated tools and resources to help businesses, from startup through sale or retirement, succeed.

For more information, click here.

This information is made possible by the Indiana Small Business Development Center.