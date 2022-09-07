BEO Show

The Indianapolis Recorder aims to represent and reflect the community it serves

Today’s Industry Focus segment is centered around the newspaper business. The Indianapolis Recorder has been serving the community for 127 years. It has been one of the country’s premier African American newspapers, and the vision from the beginning was to create a publication that spoke to and for the people.

Brendon Perry, Editor-in-Chief of The Indianapolis Recorder, believes that the news industry is an exciting place to be. He touched on how technology brings new opportunities to reach readers.

Perry said The Indianapolis Recorder and the news industry as a whole can be a forum for positive solutions in the community.

To learn more about The Indianapolis Recorder watch the video above or click here.

This information is presented by Brendon Perry.