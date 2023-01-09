BEO Show

The Mind Trust’s Brandon Brown to be honored with Lifetime Education Advocate award

by: Meghan Stratton
In this week’s “Success Story” segment, we meet another winner of the Indiana Minority Business Magazine’s 2023 Champions of Diversity awards. Brandon Brown is the CEO of The Mind Trust and will soon be awarded with The Lifetime Education Advocate award. Business, Equity & Opportunities will continue to introduce viewers to additional winners of the Champions of Diversity awards in coming weeks.

The Mind Trust was founded in 2006, and the organization believes that children can excel under the right conditions, no matter their background or circumstances. Brown has served as the CEO of The Mind Trust since 2018.

For more information on The Mind Trust click here.

