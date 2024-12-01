27°
The Right Suit Could Be Make or Break For a Business Owner  

by: Chris Wakefield
As a business owner, the key to closing an important business deal could be what you’re wearing. 

Alphonso Wright, the owner of Al’s Modern Clothing and Shoes, says a well-tailored suit could make a difference when closing a deal with an investor or client. He says dressing for success is more important than ever. 

Wright’s family has been in the menswear business since 1969. He now owns a storefront, and his father and son join him in running the business.

With a heavy focus on customer service, Wright says he learned the industry by watching his father. And now, he hopes his son is keeping a close eye on how to maintain customer relationships and grow the business.  

Wright says fashion trends tend to repeat, but as a business owner, he needs to stay ahead of trends so his customers have the newest options. 

While there are different suits for different occasions, Wright says it’s important to keep your suit simple and classic when closing a loan with a bank. 

