BEO Show

The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded Indiana businesses 1,335 loans in 2022

This week the U.S. Small Business Administration reports that Indiana has hit a record in small business lending. The SBA approved 1,335 loans for small businesses in the state, reporting more than $650 million directly to entrepreneurs and supporting more than $925 million used to start, grow, and expand businesses.

We spoke with Laura Schafnitz, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, about the impact of these loans.

For more information on the U.S. Small Business Administration click here.