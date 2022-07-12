BEO Show

Third generation entrepreneur Ron Jordan shares career lessons

Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group, shares lessons he’s learned throughout his career in today’s Success Story segment.

Jordan is a third generation entrepreneur, and he is proud of his family’s history in the restaurant business. Although he told himself he’d never be in the restaurant business, he said he’s excited to be running a franchise in Donato’s.

He touched on the importance of a hard work ethic for entrepreneurs, and being on call to work whenever they are called. He also stressed the importance of people being the commonality between everything in business, and if you don’t take care of people, the operation isn’t going to work.

Jordan also said there can be dark times in the world of entrepreneurship, and gave strategies for pivoting.

For more information, watch the video above or click here.

This information is presented by Ron Jordan.