BEO Show

This Indianapolis entrepreneur launched his food truck from a Kickstarter campaign

The focus of this week’s Access to Capital campaign is Kickstarter, an online platform that helps entrepreneurs bring creative projects to life by raising funds. Over 22 million people, from every continent on earth, have helped fund Kickstarter projects.

We spoke with AJ Feeney-Ruiz, Owner of BB&B Bread Food Truck / Chef / International Adventurer, about his experience with a Kickstarter campaign in summer 2020. He launched a food truck with contributions from over 400 people, the majority of which he does not know.

For more information about Kickstarter, click here.