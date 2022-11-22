BEO Show

This sustainable shrimp farm is finding success in Indianapolis

On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we meet the CEO of a new sustainable farming business that recently started harvesting in Indianapolis. Daniel Russek is the CEO of Atarraya, the world’s first sustainable plug and play aquaculture shrimp farm. The company decided to open a global headquarters in Indianapolis.

Atarraya has built the first intelligent shrimp farm that is disconnected from the oceans and close to consumers. Russek discussed our culture’s relationship with food and how his company is striving to impact it.

