This Week in Business: IN-CLIMATE Summit and Women in Ag & Sustainability

IN-CLIMATE is an organization of industry professionals that work to understand and guide others in the conversation around climate in Indiana.

IN-CLIMATE is hosting a summit, tomorrow, June 27. The focus of this summit is ‘Ag as the Solution’. This is the only event in Indiana that brings together energy, agriculture, and government for the climate conversation.

The event will be happening at the Hendricks County Conference Center from 8:30 am-4:00 pm.

The event will include conversation panels, keynote speakers, networking breaks, lunch, and breakout sessions.

The conversations will be focused on the 6 Pillars of the Climate Agriculture Conversation, Carbon Markets and Carbon Sequestration, Sustainability and Conservation, Renewable Energy and Energy Transition, and more.

A pre-event exclusive is happening today, June 26, at Prime47 in Downtown Indianapolis. This event is called ‘Women in Sustainability’. The event is aimed to provide an opportunity for connecting and educating women in agriculture sustainability.

If you are interested you can register now online!