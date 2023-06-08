This Week in Business: Indiana’s Robot Master; Minority Business Week

Today on This Week in Business, the Vex World Robotics Championship in Dallas, Texas. The event consisted of two weeks of competition that took place from April 25- May 4.

Indiana had 192 teams that were represented at the World Championship. The Indiana teams won about 37 awards between all of them.

Teams will begin brainstorming ideas and plans for the robot beginning in the summer. Then they will participate in summer camps and different opportunities throughout the summer.

Once the school year begins, they will have after school practices where they practice programming, building and driving. After many months of practice they will begin competing at local competitions where they can qualify for the World Championship.

Every year there is a new task and challenge that the students must work together to accomplish.

Program Director of Techpoint Foundation for Youth, Jamie Inskeep, says they grow many skills important skills that they will be able to apply to any career they choose to go into.

Other events happening This Week in Business, include A Day at City Hall.

This event is hosted by The Office of Minority and Women Business Development (OMWBD). In partnership with the OMWBD is the Indianapolis Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners. The event is for members and will take place this Tuesday, June 6 from 8 am to 1:30 pm at the City-County building.

Also hosted by the OMWBD, a panel discussion on strategies for success is taking place on Tuesday, June 13 from 9:30 am to 1 pm at the AMP at 16 Tech.

Lastly, the Innopower Minority Business Week is June 12 thru June 16. The theme of the conference this year is a shared vision, shared destination.